Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.