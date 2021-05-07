Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.58.

Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Revolve Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.75 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

