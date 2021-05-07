Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AB opened at $46.30 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

