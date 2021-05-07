New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.77 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

