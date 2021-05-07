Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Generac stock opened at $318.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

