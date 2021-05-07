W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $369.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $459.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $463.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.