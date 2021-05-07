Wolfe Research Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

