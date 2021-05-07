Mizuho Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $242.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $223.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $151.26 and a 12-month high of $223.81.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.