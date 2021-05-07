Aldo John Pagliari Sells 7,439 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SNA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $250.13. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

