Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,000 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

