Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 41,185 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

