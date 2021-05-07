James Pieczynski Sells 15,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,482,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,696,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

