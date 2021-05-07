Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04.

Shares of ZM opened at $293.05 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 375.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.69 and a 200 day moving average of $385.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

