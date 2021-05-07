Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $147,000 Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $246,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,224 shares of company stock valued at $636,300. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

