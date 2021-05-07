Daniel Durn Sells 5,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

