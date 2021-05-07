2,350 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

MAC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

