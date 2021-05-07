Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,438 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 2,319.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 231,670 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $45.26 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

