Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,227 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,765,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $294.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.