Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.