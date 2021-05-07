Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.