1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.