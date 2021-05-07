Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.03% from the company’s current price.

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

