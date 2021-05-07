The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

