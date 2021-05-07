AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,497 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

