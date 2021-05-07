Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to “Hold”

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

