Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 294,092 shares.The stock last traded at $18.66 and had previously closed at $18.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

