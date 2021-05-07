Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 943 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

