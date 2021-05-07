Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $96.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

