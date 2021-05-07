ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $88.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

ARCB opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

