Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $57.27 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

