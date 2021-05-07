Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 35497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.