GWM Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

