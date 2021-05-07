Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 5,436 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $714,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,500 shares of company stock worth $24,163,650. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

EXPI stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

