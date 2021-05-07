Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 99,706 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

