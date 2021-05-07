Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

