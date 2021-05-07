IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGIFF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

