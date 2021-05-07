Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

