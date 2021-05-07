Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Down to $24.70

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $23.77. Radian Group shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 13,765 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

