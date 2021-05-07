Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $16.63. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 108 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Marine Products by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.