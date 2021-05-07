Andrew L. Sutch Purchases 685 Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,973.10 ($6,497.39).

Shares of JCH opened at GBX 739.45 ($9.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £432.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 640.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

