Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

XLNX opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.25. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

