Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. 87,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,345,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.