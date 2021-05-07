Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDFN stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.