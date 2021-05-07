Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.42

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 36089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Costamare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

