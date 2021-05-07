Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,621,068 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

