Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.88

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 7895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Athene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Athene by 4,395.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Athene by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 267,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Athene by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 230,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.