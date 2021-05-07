Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $32.53

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $34.13. Replimune Group shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 3,576 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,249 shares of company stock worth $3,250,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 111,260 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

