Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $64.28 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

