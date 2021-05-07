Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 579.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $739,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

