Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $800.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $663.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.83. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $639.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

